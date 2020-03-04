Flybe ‘set to collapse’ with 2,000 jobs at risk

Flybe may ‘collapse within hours’ after the airline failed in a bid for financial support, according to reports.

The struggling airline is facing fresh doubts over its future after failing to secure a £100 million loan.

Flybe operates more than a dozen routes from Aberdeen International Airport, including links to London Heathrow, Paris and Sumburgh.

The final flight to depart Aberdeen was the 8.55pm to Birmingham.

The last scheduled Flybe flight to land in the Granite City is expected to be the 10.10pm flight from London Heathrow, which landed shortly after 10pm.

LIVE Flybe #BE2128 has just landed at Aberdeen, possibly one of last Flybe flights https://t.co/CZ7QX0kCxI pic.twitter.com/0IHOBFLzyl — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) March 4, 2020

An image of a notice stuck to a plane impounded at Aberdeen airport has also been shared online.

It was saved from collapse earlier this year but has been unable to obtain the finance from the Government.

According to the BBC, the firm’s final flights will touch down later tonight, with the airline then set to go into administration.

Flybe source "the game is up". Won't make announcement till last plane lands tonight – thought to be around 11pm. Flybe do not base any aircraft outside UK overnight therefore limited expected role for CAA. — Simon Jack (@BBCSimonJack) March 4, 2020

Flybe has been hit by a slump in bookings since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

As part of the January rescue deal, it agreed an arrangement to defer tax payments of “less than £10 million” with HM Revenue and Customs.

Ministers also agreed to hold a review into Air Passenger Duty (APD).

According to its website, the airline employs around 2,400 people.

A spokesperson for the airline declined to comment.

Earlier, following reports of disruption to flights at Glasgow Airport, Flybe said there had been a “miscommunication” over refuelling of two services to Birmingham.

A spokeswoman said: “Flybe can confirm that, following a miscommunication regarding re-fuelling this evening, two flights were delayed and that due to the crew now being out of hours, have been cancelled. Normal operations have now resumed.

“We sincerely apologise to those passengers inconvenienced by the disruption to their travel plans.”