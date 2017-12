Low-cost carrier Flybe has said that it will pull the plug on its flights to and from Sumburgh in Shetland from next month.

Flybe said Sumburgh flights operated on its behalf by Eastern Airways had “not performed to expectations” despite fares being lowered by 20-40%.

Flybe went into direct competition with former partner Loganair in September, and sparked an immediate price war with their new rivals by offering cut-price fares to Sumburgh, Kirkwall and Stornoway.