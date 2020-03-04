Flybe collapses into administration after coronavirus ‘made a difficult situation worse’

Europe’s largest regional airline Flybe has collapsed into administration, sparking fierce condemnation from unions and politicians.

The carrier narrowly avoided going bust in January but continued to lose money since then.

A drop in demand caused by the coronavirus “made a difficult situation worse” for Flybe, an airline source told the PA news agency.

The airline announced in the early hours of Thursday it had ceased trading with immediate effect and that administrators had been appointed.

Crisis talks were held throughout Wednesday to try to secure a rescue package, but no deal was agreed.

All Flybe flights and those operated by sister airline Stobart Air have been cancelled, the Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Final Aberdeen flights

Flybe operates more than a dozen routes from Aberdeen International Airport, including links to London Heathrow, Paris and Sumburgh.

The final flight to depart Aberdeen was the 8.55pm to Birmingham.

The last scheduled Flybe flight to land in the Granite City was expected to be the 10.10pm flight from London Heathrow, which landed shortly after 10pm.

However, a Flybe flight from Manchester, originally due to depart at 8.35pm took off just after 11pm, landing shortly after midnight.

An image of a notice stuck to a plane impounded at Aberdeen airport has also been shared online, with similar notices seen at Glasgow and Aberdeen.

What was initially believed to have been the airline’s final flight in the UK touched down in Heathrow at around 10.45pm this evening.

However, three flights – including the Aberdeen flight- departed Manchester shortly after 11pm.

A spokesperson for AGS Airports which owns and manages Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: “The loss of Flybe is a devastating blow for the airline’s employees and the tens of thousands of passengers who relied on its routes.

“It unfortunately brings into stark focus the fragility of the UK’s domestic connectivity.

“Earlier this year the UK Government committed to levelling up all regions of the UK by conducting a review of regional connectivity.

“It’s vital this work is progressed as a matter of urgency and reforming Air Passenger Duty (APD) is part of that review.

“We are already speaking to other airlines about backfilling the routes operated by Flybe for which there is clear demand.

“In the meantime, the advice to passengers who were scheduled to travel with Flybe is not to travel to the airport and to visit the Civil Aviation Authority’s website for further advice at www.caa.co.uk/news.”

Free travel on trains

Rail firm’s Avanti West Coast and LNER are offering passengers free travel on their services today.

Flybe staff will also be able to travel free by showing their ID.

ScotRail has been contacted for comment

Avanti Info ⚠️✈️: Flybe passengers can travel for free on Avanti West Coast services today, Thursday 5th March 2020. Passengers will need to show a Flybe ticket. Flybe Staff can also travel for free today on our services by showing a Flybe ID. — Avanti West Coast (@AvantiWestCoast) March 5, 2020

We are pleased to be able to offer free Standard travel to help people return home following the collapse of #Flybe. To travel with us, please show your Flybe staff ID or booking confirmation on any of our services today. pic.twitter.com/4uT7zo1nnu — London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) March 5, 2020

Eastern Airways Flights

Eastern Airways operate a number of flights as a franchise partner with Flybe.

In a series of tweets posted this morning, the airline confirmed those flights will continue to operate as normal, include routes from Aberdeen.

Passengers booked to travel today (Thu 5 Mar), Friday or Sunday on @Flybe flights operated by @EasternAirways should turn up and travel as normal. Announcements will be made on https://t.co/QtNgoHL2JH about flights for next week onwards — Eastern Airways UK (@EasternAirways) March 5, 2020

Rescue attempts

Flybe was bought by a consortium of Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Group and Cyrus Capital in February 2019, after running into earlier financial problems.

In a statement, chief executive Mark Anderson said the company had made “every possible attempt” to avoid collapse but had been “unable to overcome significant funding challenges”.

“The UK has lost one of its greatest regional assets,” Mr Anderson said.

“Flybe has been a key part of the UK aviation industry for four decades, connecting regional communities, people and businesses across the entire nation.

“I thank all our partners and the communities we have been privileged to serve. Above all I would like to thank the Flybe team for their incredible commitment and dedication.”

The company said all Flybe flights were immediately grounded and advised all passengers not to travel to airports unless alternative flight arrangements had been made.

CAA Statement

Flybe has entered administration. All Flybe flights are cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as your Flybe flight will not be operating. For flights operated by franchise partners, passengers should make contact with their airline.#Flybe pic.twitter.com/O9vQ7mvnR8 — UK Civil Aviation Authority (@UK_CAA) March 5, 2020

UK Civil Aviation Authority chief Richard Moriarty said: “This is a sad day for UK aviation and we know that Flybe’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its employees and customers.

“We urge passengers planning to fly with this airline not to go to the airport as all Flybe flights are cancelled.

“For the latest advice, Flybe customers should visit the CAA website or the CAA’s Twitter feed for more information.

“Flybe also operated a number of codeshare partnerships with international airlines. If you have an international ticket you should make contact with that airline to confirm your travel arrangements.”

A spokesman from the Department for Transport said government staff would be on hand at all affected UK airports to assist Flybe passengers in making alternative arrangements.

“The vast majority of Flybe routes are served by different transport options, and we have asked bus and train operators to accept Flybe tickets and other airlines to offer reduced rescue fares to ensure passengers can make their journeys as smoothly as possible,” the spokesman said.

“We know this will be a worrying time for Flybe staff and our Jobcentre Plus Rapid Response Service stands ready to help them find a new job as soon as possible.

“We are working closely with industry to minimise any disruption to routes operated by Flybe, including by looking urgently at how routes not already covered by other airlines can be re-established by the industry.”