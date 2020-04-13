Fly-tipping in north-east on the rise since lockdown restrictions imposed

The number of fly-tipping reports in the north-east has risen since Covid-19 restrictions came into force.

Aberdeenshire Council shut its recycling centres last month to help stop the spread of coronavirus, stopping all non-essential services to discourage any unnecessary travel.

The service added that it was also experiencing an increasing number of staff shortages due to the pandemic.

Uplift of bulky items has also been suspended as a result of the changes.

Now the local authority has highlighted a rise in the number of complaints about fly-tipping since services were reduced to help protect workers and the public.

And residents have been reminded that legal action will be taken against those who dump rubbish.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A council spokesman said: “We’d like to express our gratitude to all the wonderful residents in Aberdeenshire who have been making compromises and co-operating with restrictions that are currently in place.

“Yet we’re saddened to see there’s been an increase in fly-tipping since these restrictions came into place.

“Our recycling centres are closed, but we would like to remind the public that fly-tipping is illegal and we are still taking legal action against those who are caught.”

Regular bin collections are continuing as normal.

Aberdeenshire Council has also encouraged recycling where possible, and reducing waste.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: