Fly-tipping fears as residents call on north-east council to reinstate Saturday waste collections

A petition created encouraging a local authority to keep a north-east waste service is to be discussed by councillors next week.

The Marr area committee will consider the petition, created by the Ballater and Crathie Community Council.

Aimed towards Aberdeenshire Council, it asks the local authority to reconsider scrapping Ballater’s Saturday waste service.

The Saturday collection point at Church Square car park and roads depot on South Deeside Road was suspended at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The suspension of the non-recyclable waste lorry in Ballater helped Aberdeenshire Council to focus on critical activities, as well as prioritise its finite resources.

Without it, residents have had to travel to Banchory instead, with fears raised that it has increased fly tipping in the area.

Gathering a total of 477 signatures, the petition stated: “It is being recommended that the household waste lorry on a Saturday in Ballater is to be cancelled permanently.

“Please sign this petition to demonstrate that the communities of Ballater, Crathie, Braemar and surrounding areas want to keep this service and not to have to drive into Banchory to dispose of household waste.”

The community council said if the service is scrapped, it might increase fly tipping as residents will have to make a 34-mile round trip from Ballater, and an 80-mile round trip from Braemar to Banchory, where the nearest facility is.

A report has been brought to the Marr area committee, which will meet on Tuesday to discuss options.

The community council also said that elderly people would not be able to make the trip, especially in the winter months.

It also stated that making the extra journey was bad for the environment.

Councillors are being asked to consider the petition, and decide whether to instruct a report from the head of roads, landscape and waste services on the subject matter.

A report prepared by Alison McLeod, area committee officer for Marr, said: “The director of business services has received a petition with 477 signatures and has agreed that the petition complies with the criteria.

“The chair of this committee has determined that the subject matter of the petition is competent and relevant in terms of the committee’s remit and it shall therefore be put before this meeting.

“The committee is therefore asked to consider the subject matter of the petition. The committee can determine one of two courses of action – whether to simply note the terms of the petition, or whether to instruct the relevant officer to provide a report for a subsequent meeting of the committee.

“It would not be competent for the committee to take a substantive decision on the subject matter of the petition without receiving a report back from the relevant officer, in tis case the head of roads, landscape and waste services.”