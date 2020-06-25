Fly-tipping at Aberdeen beauty spot condemned

A number of household items have been dumped beside an Aberdeen beauty spot leading to anger from local representatives.

A fridge, child’s scooter and a rug were among a load of items fly-tipped on Redmoss Road near to Loirston Loch earlier this week.

The bulky household objects were dumped by the side of the road beside the picturesque area of Aberdeen.

They remained there for a couple days before being uplifted by Aberdeen City Council.

Local representatives condemned this action, highlighting the effect it has on the scenery and financial impact on the council.

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove representative Sarah Duncan said: “Fly-tipping is completely unacceptable and selfish behaviour. It’s even more irresponsible in the middle of a health pandemic because it increases the risk to passers by and to the staff who have to clear away the items.

“The council ‘s bulky collection service has restarted and household waste and recycling centres are open again so there is no excuse for this antisocial behaviour.

“People should report fly-tipping through the council ‘s website and if they see anyone doing it take a note of any registration details so the culprits can be tracked down.”

Fellow councillor Alex Nicoll called the fly-tipping “abhorrent”.

He said: “It’s absolutely appalling.

“It’s incredulous that people put large items in their car and van and take them to picturesque locations in order to dump them.

“They even drive past recycling centres in order to do this as well which just defies understanding.

“I would encourage anyone to report anything they see like this to Police Scotland.”

Mr Nicoll highlighted the fact that it costs the council a lot of money each year to uplift these items.

He added: “It really is abhorrent and defies belief that people would this as it costs the council a lot of money.

“There are a few fly-tipping hotspots in this area, like the coastal roads between the Bay of Nigg and Cove where furniture is often dumped but what makes it worse is Tullos Recycling Centre is right there.

“I don’t know why people think it is appropriate to do this at all.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We aware of the fly-tipping on Redmoss Road. We would like to remind everyone that fly-tipping is illegal. Instead, residents can arrange a bulky uplift or take large items, including waste electrical goods, to a Household Waste Recycling Centre, which have reopened”.