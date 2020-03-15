Fly-tippers slammed after bathroom equipment dumped near closed Aberdeen school

A community council in Aberdeen has hit out at fly-tippers who dumped waste.

Cults, Bieldside and Milltimber Community Council slammed those responsible after a number of pieces of bathroom equipment were left near the gate to the old Waldorf School on Craigton Road. Among the items left were a bath and packaging.

In a statement, the community council said: “The items dumped include a bath and an electric Mira shower unit.

“Fly-tipping is not welcome in our area or any area.”

It is illegal to dump liquid or solid waste on land or in water in the UK.

Councils and Sepa have powers to fine people who are caught.