Fluffy peacock chicks pulling in visitors to popular Aberdeen animal attraction

Baby peacocks have brought in flocks of visitors to an animal attraction in Aberdeen.

Two more fluffy peachicks are enjoying life at Hazlehead Park’s Pets Corner and have been melting the hearts of those heading along to look at the newborn birds.

The new additions join two others born earlier this year.

Jamie Rennie, an animal attendant at the popular Aberdeen attraction, said staff are keeping the peachicks safe from potential predators.

He said: “When they were born we had to act really quickly to protect them against seagulls who will come down to eat them.

“They are under a type of run to protect them and we will keep them there until they are older.”

Jamie added: “We knew the mums were expecting when they kept on disappearing to their nest and we went on the hunt to go find it.

“They were born one month ago and now we have four babies and four adults.

“Last year was our first year breeding them. There have been four born this year and by next year the mums will be more experienced so we could have more.

“We have been really busy and a lot of people have come to see the babies, but they don’t stay fluffy and cute for long, in fact they are already changing.

“The kids are now back to school and we will probably pick up again in October.”

Jamie, 35, who has worked at Pets Corner for 15 years, said it’s hard to tell the genders of the baby birds just now, but added that if they are males then they will need to be rehomed.

He said: “We don’t know yet of the genders, because they look exactly the same right now. If they are males, we would have to look into getting them new homes because if they didn’t it would be like World War Three.”

At around six months old the peachicks will begin to change colour if they are male.

It takes approximately two years for the birds to be fully grown.

Initially known as Aberdeen Zoo, the Hazlehead Park attraction opened in 1966 and welcomed 10,000 visitors in the first two days alone.

It closed in 1977 but reopened two years later as Pets Corner.

All going well, there should also be the pitter-patter of baby meerkats at Pets Corner in the next few months.