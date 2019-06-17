Florida students share ideas for Aberdeen’s former fish-packing district

Part of Aberdeen could be boosted with a river footbridge, a skatepark and pop-up markets, a group of student architects have said.

The group of 11 postgraduate students visited Aberdeen from the University of South Florida (USF) and met Aberdeen City Council officials to hear about its aspirations to develop the North Dee area into a business quarter.

North Dee is the former fish-packing district south of the Union Square shopping centre.

The students’ ideas included repurposing old fish houses for new business uses and building a pedestrian link over the River Dee.

They also suggested creating an “artists’ alley”, pop-up markets and a skatepark.

Professor Josue Robles from USF said: “The international character of this collaboration is the most powerful aspect and offers new points of view and different perspectives to approach local urban problems.”