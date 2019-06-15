Saturday, June 15th 2019 Show Links
Work to protect north-east town from flooding gets extended hours

by Jamie Hall
15/06/2019, 12:39 pm
The work aims to prevent flooding in Stonehaven
Work to install a vital part of Stonehaven’s flood defence project will have extended hours this weekend.

During excavations for a pipe on Allardice Street, the foundations of an old structure were found.

These have to be removed to allow progress.

A council spokesman said: “If the work is not completed this weekend, the work site will remain open for at least another two weeks.

“This is due to another planned road closure nearby, which begins on Monday, relating to utility works by a third party.”

The work will now take place from 7am-7pm today and 9am-4pm tomorrow.

