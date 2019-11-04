Floods warning issued for north-east as heavy rain hits

A weather warning has been issued for the north-east as heavy rain batters the region.

The yellow alert, which covers a large section of west and south Aberdeenshire, including the Inverurie area and Stonehaven, will be in place until midnight.

The Met Office said the downpour could cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued a flood alert for the entire north-east.

A Met Office spokesman said it was going to be “wet and windy” but should improve later tomorrow.

He said: “The big picture is that the UK is being dominated by an area of low pressure at the moment.

“We will have a relatively active front pushing in and that means there is going to be quite a lot of rain.

“As we head overnight into Tuesday the low pressure will move and it should clear then.

“We should see a drier day tomorrow.

“We will also see some strong gales around the coast, with winds reaching 30-40 miles per hour, and there could be flurries of snow in the Cairngorms.

“It is going to be a pretty wet and windy period for the north-east of Scotland.

“By the time we get into tomorrow, things should be a lot better all round.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement Sepa said: “Potential impacts could include localised flooding of land and roads, including individual properties, particularly in southern areas of the region.”

Meanwhile, a major north-east bonfire has been postponed due to the adverse weather.

The popular Gadle Braes event in Peterhead has been rescheduled for Wednesday.