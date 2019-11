A north-east primary school has been forced to shut this morning.

Strichen School is closed to pupils after ongoing issues with a flooded boiler room caused the heating to fail.

In a statement the school has asked parents if they can “make arrangements to avoid coming to school please do so”.

Any children that turn up will be taken in until parents can be contacted.

A planned trip for p7 pupils will still go ahead, with parents asked to collect children at 1.30pm.

