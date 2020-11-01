Flood warnings remain in place across Aberdeen and the north-east

Flood warnings remain in place today across Aberdeen and the north-east.

The region was battered by rain and wind yesterday as Storm Aiden wreaked havoc.

A flood alert remains in place across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire today.

However, a flood warning has been issued for Stonehaven due to potential coastal flooding.

Low-lying land, roads and properties along the coast in Stonehaven are most at-risk.

A Sepa statement read: “Flooding is possible due to spray and wave overtopping in and around low-lying parts of Boatie Row.

“Spray and a small amount of wave overtopping may also occur along the Promenade area.

“The main risk of any flooding impacts is around the time of high tide at approximately 1am on Monday morning.”

Sandbags have been made available at Cowie (Boatie Row),The Links and at Aberdeenshire Council’s Broomhill Road Depot.

Mark Franklin, SEPA’s Flood Duty Manager, added: “We have a number of warnings out in the North East after yesterdays rainfall but the rivers should peak later today.

“Impacts may include flooding of land and roads, disruption to travel and difficult driving conditions.

“Flood alerts have been issued and people living, working and travelling in affected areas are advised to take extra care and ensure they have signed up to Floodline.”

In Aberdeen, a fallen tree was reported blocking the road at Middlefield Crescent but this has since been cleared.

In Peterculter, the Rob Roy Bridge was flooded this morning due to heavy rain overnight.