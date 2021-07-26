Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Flood warnings issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with heavy showers forecast

By Lauren Robertson
26/07/2021, 12:45 pm Updated: 26/07/2021, 1:58 pm
Flood alerts have been issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.
Flood alerts have been issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Flood warnings have been issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with heavy rain forecast for the next few days.

Rain is due to begin this afternoon and persist over the coming days.

Sepa has issued the alerts for both Aberdeen City and the wider Aberdeenshire area.

The worst of the rain is forecast to hit the hills towards the south end of Aberdeenshire.

In these areas the rain could cause disruption, such as flooding and road closures.

Showers nearer the coast are not expected to be as heavy.

Bad weather across the north and north-east

The flood alerts come soon after two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain in the area were issued by the Met Office.

Some areas of the Highlands are due to experience even worse weather conditions this week, with thunderstorms forecast across the region.

The Met Office has also warned that power cuts could be a possibility, and that buildings may be damaged as a consequence of the bad weather.

Remain vigilant

On their website, Sepa reminds people that it is their own responsibility to look after themselves and their property in light of flooding.

Advice and information is available on their Floodline by calling 03459881188.

The alert will remain live until further notice.