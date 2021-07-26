Flood warnings issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with heavy showers forecast

Flood warnings have been issued across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, with heavy rain forecast for the next few days.

Rain is due to begin this afternoon and persist over the coming days.

Sepa has issued the alerts for both Aberdeen City and the wider Aberdeenshire area.

The worst of the rain is forecast to hit the hills towards the south end of Aberdeenshire.

In these areas the rain could cause disruption, such as flooding and road closures.

Showers nearer the coast are not expected to be as heavy.

Bad weather across the north and north-east

The flood alerts come soon after two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms and rain in the area were issued by the Met Office.

Some areas of the Highlands are due to experience even worse weather conditions this week, with thunderstorms forecast across the region.

The Met Office has also warned that power cuts could be a possibility, and that buildings may be damaged as a consequence of the bad weather.

Remain vigilant

On their website, Sepa reminds people that it is their own responsibility to look after themselves and their property in light of flooding.

Advice and information is available on their Floodline by calling 03459881188.

The alert will remain live until further notice.