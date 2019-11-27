Flood warning issued for north-east town

Environmental bosses have issued a flood warning for a north-east town.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has warned that coastal flooding is likely to take place in Stonehaven tomorrow due to high tides and poor weather conditions.

Residents in the town have been urged to remain vigilant and protext themselves and their property.

In a statement, SEPA said: “A combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions indicate wave overtopping is likely to occur along the coast of Stonehaven Beachfront and Cowie Promenade on Thursday.

“The largest waves are anticipated around the high tide between 1pm and 3.30pm on Thursday. Coastal paths, roads and exposed properties in the area are likely to be impacted during this time.”

Residents signed up to SEPA’s Floodline direct warning service have already received notice of the flood warning by phone and text message.

The Floodline quick dial number for the area is 21149.

Information and advice is also available by calling 0345 988 1188.