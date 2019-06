A flood alert for the north-east has been issued by SEPA.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could be affected by flooding issues due to heavy rain tonight and tomorrow.

In a statement on their website the agency said: “Locally heavy rain may affect the area on Tuesday evening and on Wednesday.

“Localised flooding of low lying land and roads from surface water and smaller watercourses is possible.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter