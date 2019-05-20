Flood warning issued as heavy rain and thunder set to hit north-east

A flood alert for the north-east has been issued by SEPA.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could be affected by flooding issues due to heavy rain today and tomorrow.

In a statement on their website the agency said: “Heavy and intense showers are expected during Monday and Tuesday.

“This could cause disruption due to flooding from local surface water run-off. Urban and developed rural areas, roads and impermeable surfaces are at risk of flooding. Due to the dispersed nature of the showers, not all areas will be impacted.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

A statement from the Met Office said: “A cloudy start with mist and fog burning back to the coasts through the morning, though likely to linger here most of the day.

“Slow moving showers soon developing, these turning heavy by the afternoon with a risk of thunder.”