Flood warning for north-east communities with heavy rainfall expected next week

A yellow weather warning has been issued across the the north-east.

A downpour of heavy rain is expected from 6pm tomorrow until 9pm on Tuesday evening.

The Met Office is warning to localised flooding across the region with spray and flooding on roads causing a delay in journey times.

It is also expected public transport routes will be affected.

A Met Office statement said: “Heavy rain bringing some localised flooding for Monday and Tuesday.

“Bus and train services to be affected by spray and flooding on roads, making journey times longer

“A few homes and businesses may also be flooded.”