Flood protection schemes for north-east towns backed

Two multi-million-pound flood protection schemes have been backed by local councillors.

Council officers have come up with a pair of preferred options to help protect Inverurie and Port Elphinstone for an estimated £11.3 million and Insch for around £4.2m.

The plans include the construction of large embankments, new culverts, flood gates and other major alterations.

They were backed at the Garioch area committee meeting yesterday and will be considered further by the infrastructure committee at a later date.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter