North-east residents urged to sign up for flood warnings

An environmental body has advised residents in the north-east to sign up for a flood warning service.

SEPA is urging homeowners and businesses from St Fergus to Inverbervie to be prepared for adverse weather by signing up to Floodline, a service which provides free 24/7 flood warnings across Scotland.

A new warning scheme for the north-east coast went live in September 2018, adding eight new flood warning areas.

The areas include Inverallochy to St Combs, St Fergus gas terminal, Peterhead to Boddam, Aberdeen city, Stonehaven, Inverbervie to Tangleha and Montrose.

The scheme, developed in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, Aberdeen City Council and Angus Council, gives communities and businesses time to take action to reduce the damage and disruption that flooding can cause. For more information visit floodlinescotland.org.uk