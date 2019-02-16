Flood of opinion from north-east Storm Frank victims

Residents in a north-east town hit by Storm Frank have been asked for their opinions on a flood prevention study.

Around 50 members of the public packed into Inverurie Academy where Dougall Baillie Associates and JBA Consulting showed the results of the survey.

Criteria being assessed for any further flood defences was shown to residents at the meeting.

They included studying if a reservoir in the River Don could be used, and using natural flood defences along the river.

Aberdeenshire Council appointed the firms to carry out the flood assessment report last year, which details 11 different options.

So far, investigations have been carried out to see how Storm Frank affected the river.

Two separate areas which are close to the River Don, including Souterford Road and the B993 in Port Elphinstone, were assessed.

Engineers at the firms have stressed this is the start of the consultation process and they would return to gather residents’ views on more detailed options.

Caroline Anderton, project manager at JBA Consulting, said: “We take the list of 11 options and work our way through and to see if they are potentially feasible or not. Looking at storage engineering, we would be investigating a reservoir on the River Don beside the Ury River.

“However, the storage for that would need to be quite large.

“Conveyance options would be managing different channels around the town, maybe making them smaller or bigger in places or even a diversion channel around the town.”

Over the coming months, different options will be appraised by the engineering firms, with a second round of public consultations due in July.

Councillor Neil Baillie, who is part of the Garioch Resilience Group, said: “I feel the meeting went really well.

“There was a lot of people in the room affected by Storm Frank who wanted to see some progress.

“What did jump out at me is how open they were to discuss the matter with residents on what might need to be put in place.

“It is all about giving the community the reassurances that actions are being taken to alleviate flooding in the future.”