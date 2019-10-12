Flood damage forces north-east tea room and historic mill to close their doors

A north-east tearoom has been forced to close after floodwater damaged the foundations.

A month’s rain fell on north Aberdeenshire in seven hours on September 28 and Eden Watermill near Turriff was so heavily hit, owner Elaine Bunce had to evacuate guests from the building.

A tree fell on the car park, narrowly missing the building and a granite lade collapsed.

The building has since lain empty and Mrs Bunce has been liaising with structural engineers to see if it can be made safe again.

However, the mill, which also featured a gift shop and an art space, has now posted a message on its website confirming the company will cease trading.

It said: “Thank you for visiting Eden Watermill.

“Sadly, after the damage caused by the flooding on September 28, we are no longer able to trade at the water mill and we have taken the decision to close the business.

“Thank you to all our customers and friends who have supported us since we opened.”

Mrs Bunce said she is continuing to hold some of the activities at a different venue and is encouraging people to support the business in its hour of need.

She said: “On advice, we have left everything with the building as it is for now and we are awaiting a visit from an engineer to check if the building is safe.

“In the meantime, our six-week watercolour class has had to change venue.”

Describing the floods in September, she said: “Part of the banking was swept into the river next to the water mill.

“People who have lived in the area all their lives said they have never seen it as bad as it was.”