Flood barriers installed at homes in north-east town ahead of Storm Brendan

by Callum Main
13/01/2020, 12:50 pm Updated: 13/01/2020, 4:42 pm

Flood barriers have been installed at homes in a north-east town.

A number of properties in Stonehaven have had flood gates fitted to their homes.

Aberdeenshire Council has also made sandbags available to residents in the town, which can be collected from Cowie Lane and the Stonehaven Leisure Centre, as well as at the roads depot in the town.

The Beach Promenade in the town has also been shut due to high winds and large sea swell.

The move comes as Storm Brendan is set to batter the region, with SEPA issuing a flood warning for coastal areas.

The Met Office has also issued a wind warning for the east coast of Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

Ferries sailing to Orkney and Shetland have also been affected.

Police Scotland has also issued advice to people in areas affected by the flood and wind warnings.

In Ireland, where the storm has already hit, a trampoline was spotted on a major road near Limerick.

 

