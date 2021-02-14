Flood alerts issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as snow expected to start melting

Residents across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are being urged to prepare for flooding as temperatures are expected to rise and snow begins to melt in the coming days.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued ‘Be prepared’ flood alerts for Grampian.

The alert states on Monday through until Wednesday strong winds and milder air are expected to become established across the area.

It continues: “Lying snow is expected to start melting at most levels and although no significant rainfall is expected, there is the potential for flooding from small watercourses and rivers.

“Any flooding impacts are most likely to include flooding to low-lying land and roads and individual properties. Surface water may also be an issue in low-lying areas especially if the ground remains frozen.

“Sepa will continue to monitor the situation, round the clock, and further updates will be provided here if the situation changes.”

Travel disruption

Wintry conditions continue to cause travel disruption across Scotland with many roads in the north and north-east closed.

Tractors have been out in force clearing the roads while motorists have been urged to stay home unless the journey is essential.

In the Highlands, a snow plough team from Dounreay was required to help collect a vaccine shipment stuck in Golspie in Sutherland due to the wintry conditions.

And in Aberdeenshire, two ambulance crew members spent hours digging snow, pushing cars and directing traffic on Saturday in an effort to get a stretch of the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road moving through the snow – at the end of a 12-hour nightshift.