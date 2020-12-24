Flood alert raised for Boxing Day with heavy rain expected

A flood alert has been raised in the north-east with heavy rain expected to hit the region on Boxing Day.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) issued the alert earlier today and is urging people to be vigilant to the potential dangers of adverse weather conditions.

The alerts, that has been raised parts of Moray, warn of flooding in low lying land areas and roads from rivers and small watercourses.

There could also be flooding from surface water, bringing disruption to traffic.

A statement said: “Heavy rain on Saturday – Boxing Day – could cause flooding of low lying land and roads from rivers and small watercourses.

“There could also be flooding from surface water, particularly in known trouble spots.

“River levels could remain high throughout Saturday and overnight into Sunday. There may be local disruption to travel.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

The Met Office have also issued a yellow weather warning for ice across Aberdeenshire and Moray for Christmas Day.

Flood alerts in place