Flood alert raised across north-east following heavy thundery showers

Two flood alerts have been issued today following heavy rain across the north and north-east.

Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) are asking people to be vigilant to localised flooding following the recent weather.

The alerts have been raised in parts of Aberdeen city centre, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Speyside community.

A statement on the SPEA website said: “Most places will stay dry, however if your area is affected by a heavy shower, this may lead to localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

“The greatest risk is if these occur over built-up areas and the transport network. Possible impacts may include flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.

“Thunderstorms are intense, localised, hard to predict and their flooding impacts vary. Due to the very localised nature of flooding from thunderstorms, your specific area may not be impacted.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

Weather warning

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning until 10pm tonight.

Rain is likely to become heavy and persistent that may lead to some disruption to transport and public roads.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

“Bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer due to spray and flooding on roads.

“Some interruption to power supplies and other services are also likely.”