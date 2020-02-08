Flood alert issued for north-east as Storm Ciara set to hit region

A weather warning has been issued for the north-east as Storm Ciara is set to hit the region.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, which may cause flooding issues on Sunday.

The alert comes as the Met Office issued a weather warning for wind and heavy rain across the region.

Gusts of up to 70mph are expected, with heavy rain throughout much of tomorrow.

In a statement on their website SEPA said: “This alert is for coastal flooding. Due to a combination of high tides along with a large surge, wind and waves there is a risk of flooding in coastal areas during Sunday and Monday.

“The greatest risk is around the times of high water, which falls between midday and 1pm on Sunday, and between midnight and 2am on Monday.

“There will be a risk from wind and waves at all times, particularly on exposed parts of the north Aberdeenshire coast.”