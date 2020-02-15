Flood alert issued for north-east as ‘prolonged rain’ expected

A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued the warning ahead of expected “prolonged rain” in the region over the weekend, causing river levels to rise and possibly leading to travel disruption.

The SEPA alert stated: “A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city.

“On Saturday afternoon and continuing into Sunday, prolonged rain is expected to cause river levels to rise and surface water to accumulate.

“This may cause localised flooding throughout the region, primarily of land and roads, with local disruption to travel and difficult driving conditions possible.

“Coastal flooding may occur, limited to south easterly facing communities, at around the high tide on Sunday evening.

“This is due to strong winds and moderate to high waves anticipated at this time.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.”