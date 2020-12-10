Flood alert issued for north-east as heavy rain expected to batter region

Residents are being warned of potential flooding across the north-east tomorrow.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued the flooding alert for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire due to forecasted heavy rain.

The wet weather is expected throughout most of the day tomorrow, with potential for small burns and rivers to burst and flooding of low lying land.

Areas most at risk are those in south Aberdeenshire.

A SEPA statement said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.

“Advice and information are also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

“This flood alert is now in force until further notice and was sent by phone and SMS free of charge to registered customers of our Floodline direct warning service.

“Your Floodline quick dial number for this area is 21100.”