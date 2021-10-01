Flood alert issued for north and north-east as heavy rain threatens region

A flood alert has been issued to people across the north and north-east as heavy rain forecast to hit the region.

It is thought that showers due to arrive on Saturday will carry on overnight into Sunday – possibly causing flooding from surface water and watercourses.

Sepa has issued the alert for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire where it is thought there could be localised flooding of land and roads and isolated instances of flooding to individual properties.

The environment agency has also issued flood warnings for parts of the Highlands and Orkney.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Rain across northeast Scotland Saturday 1600 – 0600 Sunday Latest info👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/dMVRorShbF — Met Office (@metoffice) October 1, 2021

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for heavy rain in parts of Aberdeenshire and, in particular, around Stonehaven and the River Carron flood protection works.

It is estimated that potentially 40mm to 50mm of rain could fall in 12 hours from around midday tomorrow.

Remain vigilant and take precautions

Ahead of the weekend, Sepa has urged everyone to remain vigilant and take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property from flooding.

It is expected that throughout the day bus and train services could be affected with journey times taking longer.

Some interruption to power supplies and other services is a possibility, as is the flooding of a few homes and businesses.

Those wanting to stay up to date with regional flood alerts and local flood warnings can do so on their website.