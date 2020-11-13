Flood alert issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire by environmental agency Sepa – with a more serious warning specifically for the Stonehaven area.

The town’s residents are being told to take immediate action, as a combination of high tides and prevailing weather conditions threatens to wash seawater over low-lying land, roads and property.

Sepa is also warning that wave overtopping and flooding around low parts of Cowie is also possible.

The main impact is expected to come around high tide at 11.45pm tonight, while further issues may occur as the weekend continues. The greatest risk tomorrow is in the evening.

On the agency’s flooding website, it says: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

The alert issued for the wider Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire area warns that flooding is “possible”, rather than “expected”, but still urges vigilance for those in coastal areas.