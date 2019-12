A flood alert has been issued for the north-east.

Heavy rain and melting snow is forecast to affect the south of the area this evening into tomorrow morning.

In a statement on their website SEPA said: “There is risk of flooding to low lying land and roads from rivers and surface water in particular in upland areas.

“Additional rainfall and snowmelt is expected to affect the area on Thursday into Friday which will bring a further risk of flooding to low lying land, roads and properties.”