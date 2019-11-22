Flood alert issued for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as heavy rain forecast

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east.

Heavy rain is expected to hit Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire over the weekend, which may cause flooding issues.

In a statement on their website SEPA said: “A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen city.

“Persistent, and sometimes heavy, rain is forecast in this area on Saturday and into Sunday, with some further snowmelt contribution from the mountains.

“As a result, some minor flooding impacts from rivers and surface water are possible across eastern parts of Aberdeenshire on Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. Impacts may cause some localised flooding of low-lying land and roads, and disruption to travel. Isolated properties may also be at risk.”