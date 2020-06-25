Flood alert issued as thunderstorms set to hit north-east

A flood alert for the north-east has been issued.

Heavy thundery showers are likely from noon tomorrow until 9am on Saturday.

A statement on SEPA’s website said: “Most places will stay dry, however if your area is affected by a heavy shower, this may lead to localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

“The greatest risk is if these occur over built-up areas and the transport network. Possible impacts may include flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.

“Thunderstorms are intense, localised, hard to predict and their flooding impacts vary. Due to the very localised nature of flooding from thunderstorms, your specific area may not be impacted.”

The Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out on Friday afternoon and evening.

“Many places will miss the storms, but where they do occur, torrential downpours could bring 30-50 mm rain in a hour, with hail and lightning.

“The storms will slowly clear northeastwards on Friday afternoon and into the evening, though will probably not clear northeast Scotland until Saturday morning.”