Flood alert issued as heavy rain to hit north-east

A flood alert for the north-east has been issued by SEPA.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could be affected by flooding issues due to heavy rain tonight and tomorrow afternoon.

In a statement on their website the agency said: “Heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect the area from late Saturday through until Sunday afternoon, southern parts are at greatest risk.

“Some localised river flooding to low-lying land and roads is likely, this will be accompanied by difficult driving conditions and ponding of water in known trouble spots. Isolated property flooding could also occur.”