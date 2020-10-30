Flood alert issued as heavy rain forecast for north-east

A flood warning has been issued for the north-east as heavy rain is set to hit the region tomorrow.

The yellow alert from the Met Office, which covers a large section of south Aberdeenshire, will be in place from 3am to 7pm.

The Met Office said the downpour could cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

A statement from the Met Office said: “Persistent and heavy rain is expected to spread north-east across Scotland on Saturday morning, with 20-40 mm rain falling quite widely across southern, western and central Scotland and perhaps more than 60 mm over hills and mountains.

“Given the time of year, strong winds will lead to enhanced leaf fall, which may result in additional surface water flooding due to the blocking of drainage channels.”

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) has also issued a flood alert for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

A statement from Sepa said: “Heavy rain is forecast to affect this area on Saturday and into Sunday. This could cause some flooding impacts from rivers and surface water, particularly in southern Aberdeenshire.

“Potential impacts include isolated flooding affecting individual properties, localised flooding of low-lying land and roads, and disruption to travel.”