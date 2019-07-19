Flood alert issued as heavy rain and thunderstorms set to hit north-east

A flood alert for the north-east has been issued by SEPA.

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire could be affected by flooding issues due to heavy rain tonight and tomorrow morning.

In a statement on their website the agency said: “Thundery showers during Friday evening and early Saturday morning give a risk of flooding from surface water.

“Due to the localised nature of the showers, impacts may be isolated with not all locations being affected.

“There is a possibility of further thundery showers during Saturday afternoon that may lead to minor localised surface water impacts.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”