Flood alert in place for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been issued for the north-east.

Overnight rain, which is forecast to continue throughout the day, could lead to small burns and rivers in the region bursting their banks.

This would cause low-lying land to be flooded.

According to the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), who issued the alert, the areas most at risk are southern Aberdeenshire and Kincardineshire.

The alert is also in place for Dundee, Angus and Tayside.