Flood alert for Aberdeen urges city council to issue advice for residents

Aberdeen City Council has offered advice to residents following a Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) flood warning for Riverside Drive.

The advice comes as an amber warning for “heavy and persistent rainfall” has been issued for much of the north east.

Flooding and disruption to travel are expected.

Aberdeen City Council has said the affected area, near Bon-Accord Glass, is expected feel the force of flooding overnight.

Residents have been urged to move their vehicles.

A statement online by the local authority states: “Due to a combination of expected high river flows on the Dee and high tide, flooding in this area is expected overnight Saturday into Sunday for potentially an extended period.

“It is expected that flooding may occur between midnight and extend through until around lunchtime on Sunday.

“High tide is around 3:15am on Sunday morning and again 3:45pm in the afternoon.

“Residents in the Riverside Drive area near Bon Accord Glass are asked to move vehicles.”

The council have said teams are prepared and will be on standby to deal with any disruption.