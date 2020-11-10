Flood alert and heavy rain warning issued for north-east

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain across parts of Scotland tomorrow, including areas in Aberdeenshire, while Sepa has warned of possible floods.

The section of the country covered by the warning stretches as far east as Laurencekirk, and includes much of the Cairngorms south of Aviemore and the western coast from Skye to Dumfries and Galloway.

It will be in effect from 2am tomorrow morning until a minute before midnight.

The meteorological agency warns it is likely some homes and businesses will be flooded, while journey times both by car and public transport will likely take longer due to water on the roads and elsewhere.

A statement issued by Sepa said: “A flood alert has been issued for Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen City.

“Heavy rain is forecast to affect the area on Wednesday. This could cause flooding impacts from rivers and surface water during Wednesday and into early Thursday morning.

“The greatest risk is to the south of the area. Potential impacts include flooding affecting properties, localised flooding of low-lying land and roads, and disruption to travel.”