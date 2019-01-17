Flights leaving Aberdeen airport hit by delays

A number of flights leaving Aberdeen International Airport this morning have been delayed.

Services to Sumburgh and Scatsta have been pushed back.

The 6.30am Aberdeen to Sumburgh flight was delayed, as was the 6.45am to Scatsta and the 6.45am to Sumburgh.

Later today, the 9.20am flight to Sumburgh is now estimated for 9.49am, whereas the 9.45 Aberdeen to Stavanger service is expected to take off at 10.15am.

Several flights travelling south to Manchester, London and Norwich, were airbourne later than their scheduled time.