Direct flights from Aberdeen to Portugal to restart next month

Summer holidays are back on for north-east residents, as flights from Aberdeen to Portugal are scheduled to restart next month.

Holiday-makers can book a trip from Aberdeen International Airport to Faro in Portugal.

The flights are available now, and take off from Tuesday, June 1.

They are being put on by Ryanair, who announced that they would include more than 20,000 extra seats across the country.

Portugal is one of 13 countries that have been added to the green list, with Scots allowed to fly to them without quarantining on the way there and back.

The rest are:

Australia

Brunei

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Iceland

Israel

New Zealand

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Scots can take advantage of flying abroad from May 17.

Ryanair will be launching flights from Edinburgh, Aberdeen, and Glasgow Prestwick towards the end of this month.

Ryanair’s director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We are very pleased to announce these 20,000 extra seats to Portugal on the back of Scotland’s green list.

“With quarantine-free travel now permitted to the likes of the Algarve, Lisbon and Porto, these additional flights have been added to our Scotland schedule in order to meet the demand from our customers.

“Scottish families can now book a well-earned summer holiday safe in the knowledge that if their plans change, they can move their travel dates up to two times with a zero-change fee up until the end of October 2021.

“To celebrate, we are releasing seats from just £19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which are available to book until midnight Thursday, 13th May. Since these amazing low prices will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

Covid rule changes

Most of mainland Scotland is moving into Level 2 of Covid restrictions on Monday, except for Moray.

This means travel is allowed abroad for non-work-related purposes.