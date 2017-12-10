Flights at Aberdeen airport axed as snow sweeps country

Flights have been cancelled at Aberdeen airport today due to winter weather in other parts of the country.

The flights that were scheduled to arrive from Birmingham, London and Amsterdam throughout day have all been cancelled.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen International Airport said the delays were due to issues with weather in other parts, rather than the North-east.

She said: “British Airways has cancelled three flights from Heathrow, while Flybe have cancelled one flight to Birmingham.

“There is also one cancellation from Amsterdam.”