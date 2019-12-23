Flight forced to return to Aberdeen airport after landing gear warning

An Aberdeen flight had to return to the city this morning after a landing gear warning.

Eastern Airways said the Aberdeen to Sumburgh flight had 19 passengers and three crew on board. It landed safely at 10.26pm.

An Eastern Airways spokesman said: “Charter flight EZE1037 from Aberdeen to Sumburgh made a precautionary return to Aberdeen following a cockpit warning indication relating to the nose landing gear.

“The Saab 2000 aircraft with 19 passengers and three crew on board landed safely at Aberdeen at 10.26am and then taxied to its parking stand where passengers disembarked the aircraft as normal via the aircraft steps.

“Engineers will be inspecting the aircraft.

“We apologise to passengers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our passengers and crew is our number one priority.”