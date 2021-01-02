Flexibility key as Covid sees demand for north-east charities help rise

Charities which help the north-east’s most vulnerable families have told how they continued to support those in need even as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc.

As the virus took hold, businesses closed their doors and employees were placed on furlough or even made redundant.

That led to a surge in demand for support as people across the region searched for a helping hand.

Many people were also forced into shielding or self-isolation, increasing the need for food parcels.

And despite having to change the way they operate and deliver their services, combined with having to cater for a far higher number of people, charities stepped up to the mark by supporting those who needed it most.

Brian Taylor, the chief executive of Somebody Cares, had to move quickly to ensure staff and volunteers were able to handle calls from home, while others were tasked with arranging deliveries.

The charity provides support to those finding their way out of homelessness and helps thousands of people every year with items such as furniture and electricals.

It also operates a foodbank, as well as providing clothing and baby items to those who need them.

“Our megastore in Hazeldene Road was forced to close along with other retail outlets, causing significant financial strain for the funding of the charity,” Brian said.

“However, the retail team quickly adapted and joined the warehouse team to exponentially expand our foodbank to serve the growing need within the city.

“With many households being forced into shielding and isolation the requirement for food parcels delivered direct to the doorstep exploded.

“Our team quickly adapted with office staff handling calls from home, our retail team coordinating parcels and our warehouse team deployed from delivering furniture to delivering food parcels we were quickly able to meet the needs of our locked down city.”

Another obstacle charities had to overcome was the loss of many staff and volunteers due to shielding or isolation.

But Brian revealed the pandemic had brought out the best in others, with Somebody Cares welcoming many new faces to its team.

Since March, the charity has provided nearly 84,000 meals – and has been able to begin furnishing homes once more.

“As is often the case in challenging times Aberdeen didn’t let us down,” he said.

“While we had to temporarily say goodbye to some of our volunteers, we were very fortunate to gain a number of new volunteers who joined to help us run the foodbank.

“Our finance concerns were somewhat overturned with the access to grants set up to help charities through Covid-19, these vital grants allowed us to continue to operate and serve.

“We were overwhelmed with generous support from the supermarkets and many local businesses who gave us their surplus food stocks to redistribute and we were supported by generous donations from Social Bite which allowed to us to also distribute lunch bags.

“In addition to distributing individual and family food parcels, we also provided daily trays of foods to Aberdeen hostels and regularly dropped off food trays to care homes and key workers, for them to enjoy during their challenging shifts.

“We were regularly gifted large quantities of flowers from the local supermarket which our volunteers delivered to key workers, people in isolation and foodbank clients.

“These flowers had a significant impact, and we were told repeatedly that they had lifted the recipient’s spirits in the challenging days.”

Danielle Flecher-Horn founded AberNecessities in 2019 to help underprivileged families provide for their children.

The organisation provides support to those who are financially vulnerable, as well as women and children who are escaping domestic abuse.

Since March, the charity has experienced an increase of 900% in applications for essential items like formula milk and nappies.

However, Danielle described the response from the public and the charity’s sponsors as “phenomenal”.

“2020 has been an extremely challenging year for everybody but for some, it has been even harder than we could even imagine,” she said.

“Thankfully, we have seen the most phenomenal response and generous support from the Aberdeen community, local businesses, corporate sponsors and charitable trusts and foundations, for which we’re truly grateful.

“Thanks to the selflessness and kindness of so many we have been able to provide much need support for children and families experiencing hardship.”

Both charities are aiming to continue supporting those most in need as life continues to move towards the end of the pandemic.

And Brian says making sure the vulnerable are cared for has never been more important.

“These are hugely exciting times for Somebody Cares and our goal remains to make sure that no one in this part of Scotland goes without,” he said.

“We will continue to provide everything that is needed to furnish a home, feed, and clothe your family, provide equipment for your new baby and toys for your children at every stage of their childhood. Everything will remain free of charge.”

