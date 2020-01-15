Flats planned for site of historic Aberdeen distillery

Plans have been submitted to demolish three warehouses to make way for new flats as part of proposals to regenerate a city centre site.

Developer Halliday Fraser Munro wants to create high quality, contemporary living accomodation at Union Glen.

Currently the site consists of three separate warehouse buildings, one which used to be occupied by Union Motors and another used for storage.

They currently sit empty with the car servicing business no longer in operation.

Now the developer has lodged a planning application with Aberdeen City Council to demolish the warehouses to build a five/six storey block of affordable housing.

They aim to regenerate the city centre site, which is within walking distance of Union Street, Holburn Street and Aberdeen’s west end business district.

The proposed construction includes a mix of 33 one and two-bedroom affordable flats.

These will include shared and private gardens, deck access balconies and entrance courtyards.

Halliday Fraser Munro also wants to create “safe and meaningful” green spaces for residents to use.

The site was once part of Union Glen Distillery, after which it was used for a number of industrial purposes, including a glove and hosiery business in the mid 1900s.

It is situated in a predominantly residential area and has been earmarked in the council’s local development plan as a mixed-use location.

Neighbours have lodged six objections, voicing concerns about increased traffic in the area due to the potential for dozens more cars being brought in.

Although the development proposals only include parking spaces for two cars, residents fear this would bring “mayhem on the street for parking.”

Other concerns include the noise and disruption caused by the building works.

In its design statement, Halliday Fraser Munro wrote: “The use of natural stone instead of a synthetic alternative, which is apparent in neighbouring 20th Century buildings, will evoke a sense of quality and solidity which is so apparent in the granite buildings of Aberdeen.

“Blocks of colour at window openings and doors will give the building a unique identity and add textural interest to the elevation.”