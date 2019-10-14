Plans to transform former Aberdeen school into flats

Plans are expected to be submitted early next month to transform a former school into flats.

Grampian Housing Association intends to develop the Victoria Road School site in Torry – recently the scene of a huge blaze – and turn it into 55 homes.

It is understood from sources close to the project that a planning application will be formally submitted to the city council early in November, with an intention to start on site in July next year, if all the necessary consents are granted in time.

A public consultation on the proposals recently closed, with “extremely positive” feedback coming back on the vision that has been put forward for the former school building.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of Grampian Housing Association, said: “The Victoria Road School site has historical significance within the local community.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with the people of Torry and the development trust to present a shared regeneration proposal.

“At this early stage, we appreciate the very positive feedback and strong support for our plans, which will bring together affordable housing to assist people who want to stay in a new setting on Victoria Road while community facilities will breathe new life into the heart of Old Torry.”

Under the proposals, part of the former school would become a children’s nursery and an indoor games area.

A blaze broke out at the former school in May and caused extensive damage to the building.

David Fryer lead trustee with Torry Development Trust, said: “We are delighted with the number of responses to our consultation and we thank everyone who took the time to come along to the events to comment on our design proposals as well as those who provided written feedback.

“We will have a better scheme and a better project by taking these views into account.

“Victoria Road School served our community for nearly 150 years and our project is to create a new beating heart on the same site for the next 150 years of service and support for our community.”