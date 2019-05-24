Plans for six flats on Aberdeen’s Union Street

Plans have been lodged to build six flats on the city’s Union Street.

The proposals, made in the form of listed building consent and a building warrant, would see the disused offices above the Nationwide bank transormed into one and two-bedroom homes by owner City Regeneration Limited.

In a report submitted to Aberdeen City Council, the firm said: “There is a significant amount of work required to bring the aforementioned floors back to an acceptable state for habitation.

“Works include the complete redecoration and replacement of floor, wall and ceiling finishes, stairs and decorative joinery elements.”

The local authority has given a deadline for a decision on the £340,000 plans as July 22.

Work will also be done to secure the door at ground level, which will lead directly to the upstairs flats.