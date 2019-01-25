Flats plan for former north-east hotel approved​

Plans to demolish a former hotel have been approved.

Proposals by Rocin Ltd to flatten Cammies Restaurant in Cammachmore, near Newtonhill, to build five homes had been referred by members to the infrastructure services committee (ISC) in December.

During the meeting yesterday councillors decided to grant planning permission for the site.

Cammies, which was a restaurant and hotel, closed in 2015 and was put up for sale by owners.

In 2016, the Kincardine and Mearns area committee approved the plans for six homes at the site.

However, in February last year, this was overturned by ISC at Aberdeenshire Council as the land in question is in the green belt.

Chairman of the committee Peter Argyle said the proposals were approved unanimously.

