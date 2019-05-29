Flats plan for former Aberdeen school delayed

The decision to award a contract for more than 300 council homes has been delayed.

As reported by the Evening Express earlier this month, council officers had assured city councillors a contract for the development on the site of the former Summerhill Education Centre would be awarded “in the coming weeks”.

However, a report to the capital programme committee has said more work will need to be done before the contract can be awarded.

Prepared by council officers, the report said investigations are set to take place into a new eco-friendly energy model of heating and electricity as well as a new method of foundation design.

It said: “Given the changes to project design and specification, especially in relation to foundation design, it is prudent to allow these issues to be purified before awarding a construction contract in order to mitigate against potential claims.”

